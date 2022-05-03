Andhra Pradesh: TDP blames govt. for denial of bank loan for Amaravati works

Alleging that banks are refusing loans for the works in Amaravati owing to the three-capital policy of the Andhra Pradesh government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded that the government should release a White Paper on the steps it has taken for the development of the capital city.

Party’s Polit Bureau member K. Kala Venkat Rao, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the banks that gave loans worth crores for works in Amaravati during the TDP regime had stopped it. “Why is the YSRCP government not releasing its own funds for the development of the capital city?” he asked.

Andhra Pradesh had got a wealth of ₹2 lakh crore because the farmers in Amaravati gave their land for the capital city. “The YSRCP regime has destroyed the ₹ 2 lakh-crore property for its narrow-minded policies. Had the government continued with the master plan, the State would have got a full-fledged capital city by now, along with huge financial resources for the overall development of the State,” he said.