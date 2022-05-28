Andhra Pradesh: TDP bent on maligning State government’s image: Roja

‘Mahanadu organised with a sole intention of abusing Jagan’

Unable to digest the growing popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are leveling baseless allegations against the government, charged Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja.

Stupefied at the overwhelming response to the ‘Gadapa Gadapu Ku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, the TDP cadres were hell bent on maligning the image of the government and that is the reason why they were encouraging their women leaders to use vile language at their party’s Mahanadu which is highly objectionable, she alleged.

Launching a blistering attack against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, she not only held him responsible for the death of his father-in-law and party founder-president the late NT Rama Rao, but also termed him a curse on the party.

Mr. Naidu is not only acrophobic towards N.T. Rama Rao, but also hates the very name and that was the reason why he had shunted out Junior NTR from the party, she alleged.

Instead of assuring the people of a good governance, it seems that the Mahanadu was being organised with a sole intention of abusing Mr. Jagan and his ministerial colleagues, she said.

After realising that his son Nara Lokesh was a failure, Mr. Naidu was now inclined towards his “foster son”, she said in an apparent reference to Pawan Kalyan.

Konaseema violence

When asked for her reaction on the Konaseema incident, Ms. Roja shot back and said all those responsible for the ugly act would be brought to book and the question of sparing anybody however big they were did not arise at all.

It was the TDP and Jana Sena Party who had demanded naming the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and surprisingly the leaders of the same parties were now opposing the move and resorting to arson, she alleged.