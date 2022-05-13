Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges scam in hiring garbage collection vehicles

‘Money is being put into pockets of YSRCP leaders through benami firms’

‘Money is being put into pockets of YSRCP leaders through benami firms’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was involved in a ₹1,500-crore scam pertaining to launching the cleanliness drive in Andhra Pradesh.

“Apart from collecting money from the public for the door-to-door collection of garbage, the YSRCP government is filling the pockets of its leaders by leasing out garbage truck contracts,” alleged TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit organising secretary S. Govardhan Reddy.

“The government has launched 4,097 vehicles for collection of garbage across the State, for which the civic bodies are paying ₹63,000 each and this money is being collected from the public. At the rate of ₹26.8 crore per month, the government is spending ₹300 crore per annum on the garbage collection vehicle,” said Mr. Govardhan Reddy.

The TDP leader said that the government had entered into a contract for the garbage collection vehicles with a firm titled ‘Reddy Enterprises’ for five years. “It means ₹1,500 crore will be put into the pockets of YSRCP leaders through benami firms,” Mr. Govardhan Reddy alleged and sought to know who is owner of of the ‘dubious firm’.

He said that that garbage collection vehicles neither carry the logo of the State government nor the name of the civic body concerned.

“The government can purchase 4,000 vehicles with just 60% of the amount earmarked for one year of this five-year contract and maintain sanitation without burdening the common man,” said Mr. Govardhan Reddy.