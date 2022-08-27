Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges custodial torture of party sympathisers

It urges NHRC to intervene and ensure justice to the ‘victims’

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging custodial torture of the Telugu Desam Party sympathisers by the police in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district, party’s national general secretary and polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene and ensure justice to the victims.

In a letter addressed to the NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the ruling YSRCP supporters had brought pressure on a local animator to resign without any valid reason. The TDP supporters protested against the move, to which the ruling party leaders foisted cases against them, he alleged.

He said, following a “false complaint” lodged by the ruling party leaders, the police had summoned M. Ramanjaneyulu (35), M. Raja (26), M. Nagarjuna (30), Gujjala Raju (36), Gujjala Siva (34), Gujjala Simhadri (16) and Gujjala Dhanalakshmi (32) to the police station for an “inquiry.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leader alleged that barring Dhanalakshmi, the remaining were retained at the police station and subjected to custodial torture.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ramaiah accused Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police Chaitanya of torturing the victims using a fibre lathi. He urged the NHRC to take cognisance of the violation of the rights of the victims and ensure justice to them by taking stringent action against ruling party leaders involved in the incident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app