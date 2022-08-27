Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges custodial torture of party sympathisers

It urges NHRC to intervene and ensure justice to the ‘victims’

Alleging custodial torture of the Telugu Desam Party sympathisers by the police in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district, party’s national general secretary and polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene and ensure justice to the victims.

In a letter addressed to the NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the ruling YSRCP supporters had brought pressure on a local animator to resign without any valid reason. The TDP supporters protested against the move, to which the ruling party leaders foisted cases against them, he alleged.

He said, following a “false complaint” lodged by the ruling party leaders, the police had summoned M. Ramanjaneyulu (35), M. Raja (26), M. Nagarjuna (30), Gujjala Raju (36), Gujjala Siva (34), Gujjala Simhadri (16) and Gujjala Dhanalakshmi (32) to the police station for an “inquiry.”

The TDP leader alleged that barring Dhanalakshmi, the remaining were retained at the police station and subjected to custodial torture.

Mr. Ramaiah accused Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police Chaitanya of torturing the victims using a fibre lathi. He urged the NHRC to take cognisance of the violation of the rights of the victims and ensure justice to them by taking stringent action against ruling party leaders involved in the incident.