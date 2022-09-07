Andhra Pradesh: TDP activists demand continuation of Anna Canteens

TDP leaders serving meals to the poor (Annadanam) in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

he Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district wing organised ‘Annadanam’ at the Municipal Corporation circle in Tirupati on Wednesday, in response to a call by the party high-command to organise free meals for the poor across the State.

The poor were deprived of ‘a morsel of food’ with the State government deciding to do away with Anna Canteens, launched during the erstwhile TDP regime, the party activists said demanding its continuation.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav, who offered food to the public along with Tirupati Assembly in-charge M. Sugunamma, said how the YSRCP government could claim to be welfare-oriented, if it was not even inclined to provide a square meal to the deserving poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the act of the ruling party activists damaging even Annadanam centres that were launched by philanthropists from their personal funds was shameful.

Ms. Sugunamma said the party prayed to Lord Venkateswara to bestow wisdom on the ruling dispensation, which she said had been taking anti-people decisions. “The spirit of charity will continue,” she concluded.