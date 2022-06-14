Andhra Pradesh: TDP accuses YSRCP leaders of occupying land illegally

Varla Ramaiah writes to DGP, seeking action against the culprits

Varla Ramaiah writes to DGP, seeking action against the culprits

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, appealing to him to prevent alienation of land in Chandragiri in the interest of the police personnel.

“It is learnt that the ruling YSRCP leaders are trying to occupy illegally a piece of land, which has been earmarked for the Police Department, in the name of constructing the party office. This has not only created a panic among the police personnel, but also among the people. It appears that a YSRCP MLA has secretly performed the bhoomi puja there. It is a case of trespassing,” Mr. Ramaiah said in his letter.

As per the government records, he said, the piece of land belongs to the Police Department. “A function hall was proposed to be constructed on the land for the Police Department,” said Mr. Ramaiah and appealed to the DGP to take stringent action against the ‘trespassers’ of the land.