Andhra Pradesh: TB Dam lifts 12 gates as inflows continue to rise

The gates were raised by two feet to release 34,416 cusecs through the spillway into the river, at Hospet in Karnataka on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

July 12, 2022 20:45 IST

Water to be released into the HLC soon

Inflows into the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karnataka continued to remain above 85,000 cusecs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, taking the storage to 97.906 tmcft out of a maximum of 105.79 tmcft, with the water level standing at 1,631.01 feet out of a maximum of 1,633 feet at the dam.

Dam officials lifted 12 of the 33 gates up to a height of two feet, releasing 34,416 cusecs through the spillway into the river.

Water has also been released into the TB Dam Right Bank High-Level Main Canal (HLMC) for feeding the ayacut in Karnataka and once the indent is placed by the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department for release into the HLC, about 2,000 cusecs would be released from the 104 km-point on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. The Irrigation Department is likely to take water through the HLC, which serves Anantapur district’s irrigation needs, from July 25.

Water will also be released into the Left Bank Low-Level Canal for serving the needs of Kurnool district, for which an indent is yet to be placed.