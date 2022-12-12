Andhra Pradesh: Taxpayers will not be burdened by 24x7 water supply system, says VMC

December 12, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Meters being fixed to check contamination and wastage of water, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar has said that there will be no financial burden on the taxpayers with the introduction of the 24x7 water supply in the city.

Though meters would be installed at the house service connections (HSCs), the tariff for domestic connections would remain the same and there would be no increase in charges, the Chief Engineer said in a press release on Monday.

He said the aim of setting up meters under the AMRUT project was to identify the precise amount of water being supplied to households and water that was getting wasted through leakages and other problems. Lack of data related to water received at the households had been a loose end in understanding the water supply leakage issues so far and with the installation of meters it is going to change, he added. He said that in the 24x7 system, even if there was a leakage of polluting particles such as drain water, mud cannot enter the pipelines as they hold certain levels of pressure around the clock.

In the case of existing intermittent water supply, whenever there was a leakage in the pipelines pollutants entered the supply network as soon as the water supply was stopped, he said.

