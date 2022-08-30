Andhra Pradesh: TATA Advanced Systems delegation meets CM

Investment opportunities in State discussed

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 30, 2022 19:22 IST

A delegation of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

TASL head (corporate and regulatory affairs) J. Sridhar, along with Masood Hussaini, head of Tata Aerospace and Defence, discussed investment opportunities in manufacturing and maintenance in the defence aviation sector with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained about the industrial policies and assured the TASL delegation of all the necessary support for starting their business operations in the State.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board CEO J.V.N. Subramanyam were among those present on the occasion.

