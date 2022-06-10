Andhra Pradesh: ‘Target 175’ is YSRCP’s motto, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

‘We are not at all worried at the options being contemplated by the opposition parties’

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said his party is not at all worried at the “options” contemplated by the opposition parties, as he strongly believes that people will back the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing the media here on Friday, after releasing a poster on the party’s proposed Job Mela, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the BJP, the TDP, and the Jana Sena Party were still dilly-dallying over the alliance options, and speaking incoherently, but the YSRCP would go to the hustings alone confidently.

“Let them talk among themselves and arrive at a decision first. We are not worried at their options,” was his response to a query.

Having won the previous elections with 50% of vote share, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the ruling party saw no reason for worry after having reached out to all sections of society and having fulfilled most of the electoral promises. “We are going ahead with ‘Target 175’ as our motto,” he said.

On TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu making remarks over the death of a witness in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Mr. Vijaya Sai wondered how could anyone politicise the natural death of a person, and link him to a murder case, and appealed to Mr. Naidu not to resort to mudslinging on such sensitive issues.