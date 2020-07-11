Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 25,000-mark with 1,608 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

11 July 2020 08:52 IST

15 deaths also reported; 5,000 cases surfaced in the last four days

The State has again witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1,608 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths during the past 24 hours as of Friday morning.

The tally has crossed the 25,000-mark from 20,000 in just four days and a whopping 3,163 cases were reported in the past two days. The tally has gone up to 25,422 and the death toll climbed to 292 with two deaths each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool and one death each in Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

At present, there are 11,936 active cases, which is less than the number of recovered cases which is 13,194. The recovery rate is at 51.90% and 1,040 patients recovered in the past day.

Of the total cases, 22,647 are of locals while 2,351 cases are of people from other States and 424 are of foreign returnees. Among the fresh cases, 1,576 are of locals and 32 are of people from other States.

Chittoor district reported 208 fresh cases, while Anantapur reported 191 cases and East Godavari reported 169 cases. They are followed by Kurnool (144), West Godavari (144), Guntur (136), Prakasam (110), Kadapa (91), Visakhapatnam (86), Vizianagaram (86), Krishna (80), Srikakulam (80) and Nellore (51).

Meanwhile, Kurnool, Anantapur and Guntur are inching close to cross the 3,000-mark and only four districts have seen less than 1,000 cases so far.

The district tallies of fresh local cases are as follows: Kurnool (2,939), Anantapur (2,850), Guntur (2,799), Chittoor (2,209), Krishna (2,175), Kadapa (1,645), West Godavari (1,527), Visakhapatnam (1,277), Prakasam (975), Nellore (955), Srikakulam (646) and Vizianagaram (419).

With 21,020 samples tested in the past day, the total samples tested so far stand at 11,15,635 and the positivity rate is 2.28%.