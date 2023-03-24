Andhra Pradesh: Talks between JAC Amaravati leaders and Chief Secretary remain inconclusive

March 24, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the A.P. Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on Friday demanded that the government give a clarification in writing on the funds it had released so far towards payment of pending arrears to the employees and the details of the outstanding amount.

Speaking to the media after emerging from the talks with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, the JAC leaders said there was no sign of the government intending to solve the employees’ problems, and said that their agitation would continue.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the officials did not respond when their attention was drawn to the fact that the employees and pensioners had not been receiving proper medical services on the health cards, nor did they clarify their stand on payment of the 11th PRC arrears.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the JAC decided to continue its ongoing agitation after talks with the officials on key issues like implementation of the PRC pay-scales, payment of PRC arrears, DA arrears, and release of the new DA and constitution of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, remained inconclusive.

JAC secretary-general P. Damodara Rao, associate chairman T.V. Phani Perraju, treasurer V.V. Muralikrishnam Naidu participated in the talks with the Chief Secretary.

They said it was unfair on the part of the government to deny the employees the payment of arrears that was their right. “It is unfortunate that the employees have to fight even for their own money that has been diverted by the government,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

He said, since it was clear that the government was not sincere about fulfilling the promises it had made, the JAC would continue its black badge and work-to-rule protests.

Besides, on March 27, they would take out a “paramarsa yatra” and visit the houses of the employees who died while in service and their kin is waiting to be appointed on compassionate grounds. On April 5, he said the JAC would announce its future course of action.