Andhra Pradesh: Taking science to a higher pedestal

ISTF to help create an ecosystem to kindle scientific temper among students

The launch of Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) in Tirupati is all set to take the strides in innovation and advances in the field of science and technology to a higher pedestal, besides opening new vistas in collaborative research.

With the presence of a dozen pf universities including those specialising in medicine, veterinary science, Vedic studies and Sanskrit and premier national institutes such as the IIT, IISER, IIIT (Sri City) and a host of research laboratories, the requirement of such a forum is long-felt in Tirupati.

“The foundation will help bring the institutes together and kindle scientific temper in students by conducting seminars and talks in frontline areas of science and technology,” says ISTF president D. Narayana Rao, who is also the Pro Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, Amaravati.

The foundation views nanotechnology, additive manufacturing, e-mobility, energy storage systems, off-shore wind farms, transparent solar cells, blue economy, blue energy (infinite energy) and space tourism as possible areas of interest to be promoted among the students pursuing science.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy will be announcing the foundation’s formal launch at an event that will be attended by Vice-Chancellors and Directors of premier institutions on July 2 (Saturday) in Tirupati.