Andhra Pradesh taking measures to prevent human trafficking, says Vasireddy Padma

She called for constitution of Internal Complaints Cell in all government and private companies

The State government is taking all measures to prevent human trafficking and sexual harassment of women at workplaces, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said.

She told National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma that the government had issued GO. No.90 on June 14, 2022, on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Act, 2013.

Participating in the national-level workshop on ‘Anti Human Trafficking Awareness’ jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and the Bureau of Police Research and Development, in New Delhi on Saturday, Ms. Padma said steps would be taken to implement the orders strictly.

She said that Internal Complaints Cells (ICCs) should be constituted in all government and private companies immediately to prevent sexual harassment for women at workplaces.

Ms. Padma explained Ms. Rekha Sharma that Anti Human Trafficking Clubs were constituted in some educational institutions. The commission was conducting awareness programmes for students against trafficking in women.

Ms. Padma also explained the activities taken up during the pandemic and the ongoing programmes in Andhra Pradesh.