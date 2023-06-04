Andhra Pradesh: Take precautions to avoid sunstroke, traffic police personnel told

June 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Tirumala-Medicover Hospitals organised a health awareness programme for Sub-Inspectors, head constables and constables, who are involved in traffic duties. With the mercury levels touching 40° Celsius, many traffic personnel are being affected by sunstroke.

A team of doctors, headed by senior general physician A.S. Ravikiran advised them to consume glucose water at frequent intervals and to wear a hat without fail.

He said that continuous exposure to sunlight at 40° Celsius could prove to be dangerous to the traffic personnel. He advised them to visit a nearby hospital immediately, if they were experiencing dehydration and high body temperature. Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Rao suggested them to follow the guidelines of the doctors so that the risk of sunstroke would come down significantly.

