Andhra Pradesh: take effective steps to tackle seasonal diseases, Praja Arogya Vedika urges Chief Minister

‘Improve basic infrastructure at government hospitals and appoint sufficient staff’

‘Improve basic infrastructure at government hospitals and appoint sufficient staff’

The rains and floods in various districts of the State are resulting in the proliferation of seasonal diseases. The State government and civic bodies should immediately launch remedial measures to control the spread of dengue, malaria, typhoid and viral fevers, according to the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV).

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramaniah expressed concern over the growing number of patients and sought that urgent measures should be taken for regular cleaning of drains to ensure free flow of waste water. Both the government and private the hospitals in all districts are overcrowded with patients due to the outbreak of seasonal diseases. The basic infrastructure at government hospitals should be improved and sufficient staff appointed apart from ensuring that there was no shortage of drugs.

Fogging operation

They also suggested fogging operation in all areas in a systematic manner. Citizens should be made aware of the need to observe ‘dry day’ to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant fresh water. The municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats should initiate measures to prevent the contamination of drinking water. They should also involve the public, civil society organisations and NGOs for the successful implementation of mosquito control measures. Special measures should be taken to check the spread of seasonal diseases in the Agency areas.

Platelet stocks

Measures should be taken to maintain sufficient stock of platelets at the blood banks to treat dengue patients.