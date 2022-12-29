Andhra Pradesh: Take challenges in stride, play your cards well, CAT aspirants told

December 29, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - TIRUPATI

Management strategist and a partner with Bain & Company, Singapore, Y. Praneeth has advised the youth to develop the right perspective over issues, accept the challenges thrown by life and play the cards well.

Addressing CAT aspirants and Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree College students at a talk titled ‘Failure is a stepping stone’ organised by Kautilya Institution here on Wednesday, he advised students to manage their time well.

Narrating to the students how he had to miss the best college in Hyderabad and settle for the one thrust upon him, the chartered accountant-turned-management graduate explained how the decision proved right several years later. “Everything happens for a reason, which will dawn on us at the appropriate time,” Mr. Praneeth pointed out.

Mr. Praneeth, who classified himself as an introvert, shared his experiences in overcoming the tendency by deliberately putting himself in complicated or awkward situations to gain confidence. “Whenever we feel down, an assuasive feeling comes from the back of our mind that we are not privileged like those who we perceive as achievers, and give ourselves a reason to be a failure. Stop giving such victim stories and do your best,” was his advice.

His spouse N. Jayashree, currently working for an insurance firm in Singapore, recalled her tough economic situation during college days and attributed her career growth to dedication and commitment to studies.

Referring to fifteen students trained at Kautilya bagging All India scores at CAT 2022 conducted recently by IIM Bangalore, its Director N. Sridhar called CAT as ‘a different test’ requiring an altogether new set of skills, but not a difficult one as feared by many.

