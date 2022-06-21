Andhra Pradesh: Take a cue from Kerala and oppose Agnipath, Left parties urge Jagan
They also asked the government to withdraw the cases filed against youth
The Left parties have written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to issue a statement opposing the Agnipath scheme.
The Left parties have also urged the Chief Minister to take steps to withdraw the cases filed against the 31 youth who were coming to Vijayawada from various locations.
In the letter written on Tuesday, leaders of the Left parties said the Central Government scheme had changed the recruitment process in the defence sector. Under the new scheme, those recruited would on contract basis, that too for four years. They would have no employment after serving for four years for the armed forces.
‘Inhuman’
“This apart, the efficiency and capabilities of the Army will be affected. National security will be at stake. To save expenditure on pension, the Union government has rolled out the most inhuman scheme,” they alleged.
Though there was no violence in Andhra Pradesh, cases were filed against the youth who were protesting peacefully. “The government should withdraw the cases filed against the youth,” the leaders said.
The Government of Kerala had already written a letter to the Central government opposing the scheme, they added.
State secretaries of the CPI(M) and the CPI V. Srinivasa Rao and K. Ramakrishna; Y. Sambasiva Rao of CPI(ML) New Democracy; J. Kishore Babu of CPI(ML); K. Nagabhushanam of MCPI (U); N. Murthy of CPI(ML-Liberation); B.S. Amarnath of SUCI(C); P.V. Sundararama Raju of Forward Bloc; and Janaki Ramulu of the Revolutionary Socialist Party were signatories to the letter.
