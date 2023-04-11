ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Tadipatri police serve notice on Lokesh, TDP and YSRCP leaders

April 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The notice says that the political leaders must not display banners or distribute pamphlets containing provocative statements in the faction-prone constituency

Ramesh Susarla
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy during the Yuva Galam padayatra in Tadipatri constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V.N.K. Chaitanya and Yadiki police sub-inspector A. Guru Prasad Reddy on April 11 (Tuesday) served notices on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, party Yadiki mandal convener Gorthi Rudrama Naidu and YSR Congress Partry (YSRCP) Yadiki mandal convener G. Ramesh Naidu under the Section 149 of Cr.P.C. on the first day Yuva Galam padayatra in Tadipatri constituency.

Mr. Nara Lokesh is said to have refused to receive the notice, while the notices were served on the other two. Meanwhile, the police, as a preventive measure, have asked the political leaders not to make any ‘provocative comments which may incite violence or disturb law and order in the Tadipatri region’. 

The notice issued by the police said that Tadipatri constituency was historically faction-prone and politically sensitive. Hence, the leaders of the TDP and YSRCP must not display any banners or distribute pamphlets containing provocative statements.

Meanwhile, Anantapur former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy welcomed Mr. Lokesh as the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra entered the Tadipatri Assembly constituency from Singanamala on Tuesday. 

“The Ministers and the YSRCP MLAs are behaving like rowdies while the low-rung leaders are taking them as an example and are creating disorder in the State,” alleged Mr. Lokesh. 

The TDP leader met leaders of Besta community at Varadaiahpalle, who complained that the issuance of the GO. 217 by the YSRCP government was taking away their livelihood.

The residents of Singanaguttapalle, who lost their land to the Chagallu Reservoir project, complained to Mr. Lokesh that they had not received compensation. At Vulikuntapalli village, Mr. Lokesh garlanded a statue of Jyothirao Phule on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. 

