Andhra Pradesh: Switching off engines at traffic signals can help reduce pollution and save fuel, says APPCB

May 27, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Environmental Engineer T. Sudarshanam on Saturday asked vehicle users to switch off engines of their vehicles when they were waiting at traffic signals as it would minimise pollution while helping them in saving fuel. Along with Vizianagaram DSP (Traffic) D. Viswanath and other police personnel, the APPCB organised an awareness rally as part of the Mission Life programme designed by the Union and the State governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudarshanam said that switching off engines would minimise air and sound pollution in cities. He said that the department was checking the air quality at different junctions and creating awareness about vehicular pollution and its related problems. Mr.Viswanath said that the department was simultaneously creating awareness among the public about the benefits of wearing helmet and following traffic rules and regulations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.