HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Switching off engines at traffic signals can help reduce pollution and save fuel, says APPCB

May 27, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The APPCB and the traffic police department taking up energy saving awareness programme at Vizianagaram railway bridge on Saturday.

The APPCB and the traffic police department taking up energy saving awareness programme at Vizianagaram railway bridge on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Environmental Engineer T. Sudarshanam on Saturday asked vehicle users to switch off engines of their vehicles when they were waiting at traffic signals as it would minimise pollution while helping them in saving fuel. Along with Vizianagaram DSP (Traffic) D. Viswanath and other police personnel, the APPCB organised an awareness rally as part of the Mission Life programme designed by the Union and the State governments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudarshanam said that switching off engines would minimise air and sound pollution in cities. He said that the department was checking the air quality at different junctions and creating awareness about vehicular pollution and its related problems. Mr.Viswanath said that the department was simultaneously creating awareness among the public about the benefits of wearing helmet and following traffic rules and regulations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.