Andhra Pradesh: Switch to natural farming, Tomar advises farmers

Union Minister promises to strengthen Krishi Vignan Kendras

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has exhorted the farmers to go for natural farming in view of the hazardous effects of chemicial fertilizers and pesticides.

Inaugurating the administrative building of the Krishi Vignan Kendra (KVK) at Kandukur in Nellore district in the virtual mode on Friday, Mr. Tomar noted that the KVKs furthered the cause by bringing together the growers and helping them imbibe the latest agronomic practices.

He highlighted the Centre's direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to improve the farmers. He also highlighted the contribution of the KVKs in creating Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) with a view to increasing their income levels.

The Centre would extend all possible assistance to strengthen the KVKs and address infrastructure-related shortcomings, he promised.

‘Boon to farmers’

YSRCP legislator from Kandukur M. Maheedhar Reddy pointed out that the KVKs served as a bridge between the farmers, research institutions and the governments. Presence of KVK in the region was a boon to the farmers as it facilitated transfer of knowledge and technologies to them and provide them with the much-needed training.

Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, T. Mohapatra, underscored the importance of the KVK in addressing the problems specific to small and marginal farmers in the drought-prone region.

Dr. Mohapatra called for promotion of rainwater harvesting and efficient reuse through the Farm Pond Technology, soil fertility/health improvement, recycling of crop residues and agro-industrial wastes, spread of high-yielding and stress-tolerant crop varieties, post-harvest processing and value addition.