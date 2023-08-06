ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh sweats as mercury touch 40 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day

August 06, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

People have tender coconut as Vijayawada recorded a temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is four degrees more than the normal temperature. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

For the past few days, several places in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing hot weather conditions; this despite the mid-monsoon period.

The State recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more daily for the last three days.

On Friday (August 4) and Saturday (August 5), the State’s highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswara Puram of Palnadu district. On Sunday, the State recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature with a seven-degree departure from the normal maximum temperature.

The maximum temperature at most places was above 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature at various stations on Sunday are as follows:

Ongole (38.9), Kavali (38.6), Bapatla (38.3), Nellore (38.1), Kadapa (37.4), Tuni (37.1), Nandyal (37.0), Vijayawada (36.6), Visakhapatnam Airport (36.6), Anantapur (36.2), Kakinada (36.1), Nandigama (35.6), Machilipatnam (35.4), Kurnool (34.7), Arogyavaram (33.5), Kalingapatnam (33.0) and Visakhapatnam (32.8).

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the State for a few more days as per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast.

