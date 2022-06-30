Andhra Pradesh: Swarajya Lakshmi appointed Director of Public Health

Dr. U. Swarajya Lakshmi, Regional Director, Medical and Health Services in Visakhapatnam, has been appointed Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

A G.O. was issued to this effect by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi was given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post replacing Dr. G. Hymavathi who retired from service on Thursday.