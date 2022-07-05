 Andhra Pradesh: SVVU to hold convocation on July 7

392 graduates to receive their degrees

392 graduates to receive their degrees

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of universities Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will declare open the 11 th annual convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), scheduled to be held in a grand manner at the veterinary auditorium on Thursday (July 7).

Mr. Harichandan will take part in the programme in virtual mode.

According to Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy, 392 graduates passing out from the three veterinary colleges, two dairy technology colleges and one fisheries college will receive their degrees on the occasion.

K.N. Selva Kumar, a scientist of Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS), Chennai, will participate in the programme as the chief guest. He will deliver the convocation address. Meritorious students will get 37 gold, two silver medals and cash prizes.