Andhra Pradesh| SVITSA invites applications for evening courses

December 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) invites applications from eligible students for evening courses for the academic year 2023-24.

Newly launched one-year certificate courses, ‘Traditional Kalamkari Art’ and ‘Basics in Temple Sculpture’, are available among the evening courses for candidates who passed SSC.

There is no age limit for the applicants and the last date for submission of applications is December 31.

Details can be had from the SVITSA principal at 0877-226 4637 or 9866997290.

