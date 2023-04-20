ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS withdraws job notification to fill 142 teaching positions

April 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Notification has turned controversial as some posts are earmarked for non-Hindus, which is said to be in violation of the provisions of TTD Act 30 of 1987

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

BJP leaders staging demonstration on SVIMS campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has announced withdrawal of the job notification issued recently to fill 142 teaching positions.

The notification has turned controversial as some posts are earmarked for non-Hindus, which is said to be in violation of the provisions of TTD Act 30 of 1987.

After flagging the issue a couple of days ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration in front of SVIMS Director’s office on Thursday, as its 48-hour deadline to withdraw the notification expired.

Even as the dharna was going on and the activists burnt the notification copies, Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma announced its withdrawal.

The earmarking of positions for BC-C and BC-E, both meant for non-Hindu candidates, turned out to be the bone of contention, with the BJP insisting that such allocation was not only against the TTD norms, but would also hamper the opportunities meant for BC candidates among Hindus.

“SVIMS is an institution totally sponsored by the TTD, and hence it has to invite applications only from candidates professing Hinduism,” BJP State official spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said, recalling the similar exercise done recently for SV Ayurvedic College.

“How can there be two yardsticks for the two hospitals under the same umbrella?” he asked.

Accusing the State government of bulldozing its way into the autonomy of the TTD, the BJP called it a “deliberate attempt” by the powers-that-be to hurt the Hindu sentiments.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan objected to the dharna, stating that the Christian Medical College in Vellore and Fatima Institute of Medical Sciences in Kadapa, both minority-run institutions, provided more job opportunities to the Hindus. He advised the BJP leaders to display magnanimity in its approach towards issues pertaining to faith.

