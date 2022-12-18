Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS ties up with DEBEL for development of biomedical devices

December 18, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - TIRUPATI

A similar MoU pertaining to research on implants is all set to be signed in a week, says MP M. Gurumoorthy

A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) University, Tirupati, inked a pact with Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) for training, research and development of biomedical devices.

The Bengaluru-based laboratory functions under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO, Ministry of Defence).

The tie-up, signed between SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma and DEBEL Director T.M. Kotresh at the latter’s campus on Saturday, is considered a path-breaking development in the arena of manufacture of biomedical devices in the country.

It may be recalled that former DRDO Director G. Satish Reddy and MP (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy had taken special care to get the pact through. A similar MoU pertaining to research on implants is all set to be signed in a week, MP Dr. Gurumoorthy said.

