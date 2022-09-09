Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS students to get food free of cost

800 students to be provided with breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 09, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inspecting the new kitchen at the SVIMS hospital in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students pursuing nursing, physiotherapy, paramedical and allied courses at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) will get free meals daily, with the management opening a new kitchen to take the extra load.

Around 800 students will be provided with food—breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner— as ‘Srivari Anna Prasadam’ free of cost, and the system of collecting ₹3,500 from the students for food through a canteen contractor will be discontinued.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated the kitchen on Friday, in the presence of Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma and TTD Educational Officer C. Govindarajan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also inspected the new appliances and cooking systems installed on the premises, besides taking a look at the menu and interacting with the kitchen staff.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Dharma Reddy said the initiative would help reduce the financial burden on the parents. He asked the students to form teams to clean the hostel rooms and kitchen daily. The warden and deputy warden should supervise the rooms and kitchen regularly, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app