Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS launches course on ‘Palliative medicine’

December 08, 2022 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - TIRUPATI

TTD offers to construct buildings and procure state-of-the-art medical equipment required to offer palliative care to cancer patients

A.D. Rangarajan

Vidya Viswanath of Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute, Visakhapatnam, being felicitated at the launch of the foundation course in ‘Palliative medicine’ at SVIMS University in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has introduced a course on ‘Palliative Medicine’ as part of its plan to expand oncological care and services.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who formally launched the course open on Wednesday, said palliative care would not only offer respite to patients from the pain and suffering, but also save the their kin from the ordeal. He said palliative care would also enhance the living standards of the patients.

“We aim to make SVIMS the top-class medical service provider in the country,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said, adding that the TTD would construct buildings and procure state-of-the-art medical equipment required to offer palliative care to cancer patients.

SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma called it a privilege for the university to launch the course at the behest of the State government and with the TTD’s support.

Drawing references from the Vedas and Ayurveda, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murthy called palliative care ‘Chamana Chikitsa’ in dealing with pain involved in various diseases.

Vidya Viswanath from Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute, Visakhapatnam, Radha Venkatesan and nurse Stella Virginia, both from Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences (Pallium India), were felicitated on the occasion.

