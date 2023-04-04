Andhra Pradesh: Suspension will not deter me from raising civic issues, says YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy

April 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore (rural) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, suspended from the YSR Congress Party, on Tuesday asserted that the disciplinary action taken against him by the party on the charge of cross-voting in the MLC elections under MLA quota recently, would not deter him from raising civic woes of the people.

With no response to his demand that the State government release ₹30 crore for a permanent solution to the woes of motorists from over 100 villages who use the Pottepalem low-level causeway to travel to Nellore, he said he would go ahead with the ‘Gandhigiri’ from of struggle on April 6. Speaking to the media here, he said he would also seek a motorable road between Pottepalem and Tadiparthi. People travel by this alternative route to reach Chennai

‘‘Jaladeeksha on Thursday is only a beginning. I will highlight a series of burning issues concerning people relentlessly and exert pressure on the State government,” asserted the MLA who fell out with the party leadership after taking part in Gandhian way of struggle to spur the authorities to take corrective steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that trouble for him started after he sat in a stinking drain forcing the civic and railway authorities to address the problem in July last year. This was not to the liking of the party leadership which looked at him with suspicion and had allegedly ordered for tapping of his telephones, he said. The MLA said that he had not hesitated to launch Gandhian way of protests while the YSRCP was in the opposition.