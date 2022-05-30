Andhra Pradesh: Suspension of internet services to continue in Konaseema district

Police appeal to people not to believe in rumours

Eluru Range DIG G. Pala Raju on Monday said the suspension of Internet services would continue for two more days in Konaseema district to check spread of fake information on police action against the protesters and prevent fresh protests against the proposal of renaming Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district.

In an appeal to the public, Mr. Pala Raju said that some sections of people had started spreading rumours about the police action against the protesters following the Amalapuram clashes reported on May 24. The police on Monday criticised the news of the alleged ‘lock-up’ death in the Konaseema district and said that was false that was being spread by a section of people.

“We appeal to the public not to believe any rumours about the police action against the protesters. A person has been taken into custody for spreading fake information pertaining to the police action”, said Mr. Pala Raju.

Amalapuram SP K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy said that the suspension of the Internet services would continue for some more days in the district and appealed to people not to believe any rumours without any evidence.