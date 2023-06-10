HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Suspended YSRCP legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy joins Lokesh’s Yuva Galam at Atluru in Kadapa district

I will contest on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party if given a ticket, and if not, I will work for the party, asserts the Udayagiri MLA

June 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy sprang a surprise by meeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh at Atluru in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on June 10 (Saturday).

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said he met Mr. Lokesh to extend solidarity with his Yuva Galam walkathon.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy walked along with Mr. Lokesh for a couple of km, and both the leaders were seen interacting closely.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not allowing an audience with him despite repeated attempts to meet him.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy felt that my graph in the Udayagiri constituency is going down. The Chief Minister should also realise that even his graph is plummeting. The ensuing elections will decide whose graph is on the downslide. If given a ticket, I will contest on behalf of the TDP. If not, I will work for the party,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

The development assumed significance as the Yuva Galam would enter the combined Nellore district in a couple of days.

