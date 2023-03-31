ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Suspended YSRCP legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy falls ill, taken to Chennai for treatment

March 31, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NELLORE

A cardiac patient, the Udayagiri MLA had earlier undergone treatment for the same in Chennai and Bengaluru

S Murali
Suspended YSR Congress Party legislator Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who had been suspended by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for alleged cross-voting in the MLC elections under MLA quota recently, fell ill on Friday.

Doctors performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him at his residence at Marripadu in Nellore district. Later, he was shifted to a specialty hospital in Nellore, from where he was shifted to a multispecialty hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

The four-time MLA had suffered a heart stroke in the past, and underwent treatment for the same in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Vows to wage political battle

Addressing the media at this residence before being shifted to Nellore hospital, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said he would take specialised treatment in Chennai and return to Udayagiri to wage a political battle.

Replying to a question, the MLA said he was undecided on his political future, including the party he would join.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said he was upset that the party had created a “parallel power centre” in the constituency by appointing another person as in-charge.

He expressed confidence that he would be elected in 2024 for a fifth term from Udayagiri, which had been a borough of the Mekapatti family. “If my health does not improve by then, I will quit politics altogether,” he added.

The ruling party had given him an indication that he would not be given the party ticket to contest the elections in 2024, but promised to make him an MLC.

