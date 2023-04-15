Andhra Pradesh: Suspended YSRCP leader from Pedakurapadu cries foul

April 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader from Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency N.V.V.S. Vara Prasad, popularly known as Bujji, has demanded that the party explain the reasons for taking action on him.

Addressing the media here on April 15 (Saturday), Mr. Bujji said he was not even asked to explain his stand before being suspended from the party.

He said that party Palnadu district president and MLA P. Ramakrishna Reddy suspended him based on the advice of Pedakurapadu MLA N. Shankar Rao.

“What is my fault? I have been accused of meeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders at private functions. Many YSRCP leaders have been meeting the opposition party leaders because of their personal or family relationships,” Mr. Bujji said.

“We have certain relatives who are working for the TDP. We attend functions in their houses. That does not mean we have violated the party rules. We grew up in the TDP and joined the YSRCP before the 2019 general elections. Many of our relatives and followers are still continuing in that party,” he said.

“After acknowledging our role in the victory of Mr. Shankar Rao, the party has taken such a decision,” he lamented.

The allegation against Mr. Bujji was that he participated in the birthday celebrations of TDP leader and former MLA Alapati Raja and interacted with former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Mr. Raja, a leader from Tenali Assembly segment, is aspiring to contest from Pedakurapadu in the general elections. Mr. Lakshminarayana was elected from Pedakurapadu for four consecutive terms.

“There is evidence of Mr. Bujji planning to shift his loyalties to the TDP. The party has suspended him well in advance,” said sources in the YSRCP.

