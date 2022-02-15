Andhra Pradesh: Suspected ‘Chaddi gang’ member held in Tirupati

The Tirupati Urban police have arrested a person believed to be a member of the dreaded Chaddi gang and are interrogating him over his likely criminal antecedents.

Medabhai Khanji, hailing from Dahod district in Gujarat, was arrested and remanded in custody in Tirupati on Tuesday.

He reportedly has several cases in Tiruchanur and Muthyala Reddy Palle police station limits in Tirupati, besides in several police limits in Telangana and Karnataka. It was only on February 3 that Kamalesh Baberia and Sankraman Dood, also hailing from Gujarat, were nabbed. Khanji has been taken into custody by Tiruchanur police.