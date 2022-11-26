Andhra Pradesh: Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahanam in Tiruchanur a big draw

November 26, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The deity of Goddess Padmavati was taken on ‘Surya Prabha Vahanam’ and ‘Chandra Prabha Vahanam’ around the Tiruchanur temple on Saturday, on the seventh day of the nine-day Karthika Brahmotsavams.

The programme turned out to be a feast for the eyes of the devotees, who came in large numbers. The deity was dressed up in the attire of ‘Suryanarayana Murthy’ in the morning and was taken on Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the evening.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala temple participated in the procession, along with TTD trust board member P. Ashok Kumar, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam among others.

German sheds arranged

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) management has made elaborate arrangements ahead of ‘Panchami Theertham’, observed on the final day of the Brahmotsavams when over a lakh of devotees take a dip in ‘Padma Sarovaram’ simultaneously.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy told the media that three German sheds arranged in the temple vicinity would serve as a waiting space before the devotees are let inside the tank. Food, drinking water and tea would be served periodically to the public waiting in the sheds.

This facility is expected to serve as a mechanism to regulate inflow and outflow of pilgrims into the temple area and avoid chances of stampedes or gate crashing. Mr. Veerabrahmam and Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao inspected the barricades, notice boards and entry points arranged at the temple.