Andhra Pradesh surviving only on Central support, says BJP State chief Purandeswari

November 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari on November 24 (Friday) said that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh was able to run the show only with the support of the Union government, which was releasing funds and sanctioning schemes for the State.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the State’s economic condition was in a bad shape, and its impact was visible in the North Andhra region. She alleged that non-release of funds for the on-going projects on the Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers caused untold misery to the farmers.

Earlier, party leaders led by district president B. Umamaheswa Rao accorded a rousing reception to Ms. Purandeswari, who was visiting the district for the first time after taking over as State party chief.

Chief priest of Srimukhalingam temple N. Rajasekhar joined the BJP in her presence. Senior leaders P. Tirupati Rao, P. Venugopalam, A. Ravi Babji, S. Umamaheswari, and G. Bhagya Lakshmi were present.

