Andhra Pradesh: survey launched to lease out land in islands to the poor in Konaseema district

February 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Collector H.M. Dhyanchand inspecting the government land in an island in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday.

Joint Collector H.M. Dhyanchand inspecting the government land in an island in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Joint Collector H.M. Dhyanchand on Wednesday launched the survey of government land in the islands of the Godavari for leasing out it to the landless poor under the State government’s new initiative.

Mr. Dhyanchand, river conservation authorities and revenue officials inspected the islands in P. Gannavaram mandal where the land is being enjoyed by the locals. “The eligible families will get the land in the islands on a five-year lease. The revenue officials will identify the eligible farmers in the islands,” said Mr. Dhyanchand.

