Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Suresh Kumar takes over as NSU Vice-Chancellor

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 06, 2022 20:25 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:25 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Hyderabad-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) E. Suresh Kumar assumed additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati on Saturday.

Prof. Suresh Kumar took charge immediately upon receiving an order to this effect from the Union Ministry of Education, New Delhi.

The post had remained vacant after the demise of V. Muralidhara Sharma on the day of demitting office, after which R.K. Thakur held the position as its in-charge for the time being.

