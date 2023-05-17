Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court’s conditional nod to allotment of plots in R5 Zone a relief for Amaravati farmers, says JAC

May 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Amaravati Farmers’ JAC on Wednesday welcomed the interim orders of the Supreme Court on the State government’s proposal to allot residential plots for the poor in the R5 Zone of the capital city.

Reacting to the interim orders of the Supreme Court, JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar said, “Though the Supreme Court did not give a stay order on the earlier judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, it gave relief to the farmers. The Supreme Court has instructed the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to mention in the title documents that the beneficiaries will not be entitled to any legal rights on the lands until the final judgment is pronounced.”

“This means, the State government is not allowed to distribute the plots with legal rights to the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries have to vacate the lands if the Supreme Court gives an adverse order in its final verdict,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

He further said that the State government had informed the Supreme Court that it had allotted the plots in the names of the beneficiaries and that distribution of documents was pending.

The farmers, including Gujjarlapudi Anita, Avala Kiran Kumar and others, who were staging a relay hunger strike at Krishnayapalem, alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to give lands in the R5 Zone to the YSRCP followers residing about 20-50 km away from Amaravati.

“Generally, people migrate to other places for better livelihood. But here, the government is forcing a migration for just one cent of land. Instead of giving land here, the government can allot residential plots at the places where the beneficiaries reside,” they observed.