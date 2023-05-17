ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court upheld HC verdict on R5 Zone, says YSRCP

May 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The apex court did not give any stay orders as sought by the Opposition leaders and Amaravati farmers’ association, says Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

Sambasiva Rao M.

The YSR Congress Party on Wednesday welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court on the proposed allotment of plots for the poor in the Amaravati R5 Zone.

The party said it was a slap in the face of those who were opposing the house sites for the poor in the capital city.

Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli, YSRCP district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said the Supreme Court verdict was an encouragement to the State government.

The court upheld the judgment given by the State High Court, and did not give any stay orders as sought by the Opposition leaders and the Amaravati farmers’ association, he added.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the development and well-being of all sections of society, and would distribute the plots in the R5 Zone.

MP Nandigam Suresh alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters were opposing the sites for the poor in the capital city. Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh would pay the price for it in the elections, he added.

