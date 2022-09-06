Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court calls for amicable settlement to Polavaram dispute

It directs Centre to hold discussions between Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the issue

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 06, 2022 21:57 IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Union government to hold discussions among Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to resolve the issues relating to the Polavaram dam.

Senior Advocate Gopal Subramaniam said the project being undertaken by Andhra Pradesh was in violation of the recommendations of the Justice Bachhawat Panel.

The counsel for Andhra Pradesh submitted that there had not been a consensus between the States, and added that ₹30,000 crore has already been spent on the project so far.

A Bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath, observed that the project cost had been escalating quite rapidly, and directed the Centre to hold a meeting among the Chief Secretaries, and maybe the Chief Ministers of the States could also meet to arrive at a consensus.

