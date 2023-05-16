ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Supporters of Bhuma Akhila Priya and A.V. Subba Reddy clash during Yuva Galam

May 16, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - NANDYAL

The two leaders have a running feud and are eying for dominance for a long time

Ramesh Susarla
The supporters of two groups within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Nandyal district clashed at Kothapalli during the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Former APMIC chairman A.V. Subba Reddy was injured during the clash and was immediately rushed to hospital.

In a number of videos purportedly from the site where the incident happened, former Minister and Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya was seen participating in the padayatra, and within minutes her supporters and Mr. Subba Reddy’s supporters clashed. Mr. Subba Reddy’s shirt was torn in the clashes. He was escorted to a car by his supporters with the police providing protection and taken away to a hospital.

The two leaders have a running feud and are eying for dominance for a long time. The Nandyal II Town Circle Inspector, along with his personnel, brought the situation under control.

The incident took place on the outskirts of the Nandyal just before Mr. Lokesh was about to enter Nandyal mandal and Assembly constituency.

Police bandobast was increased to ensure that no untoward incident took place later in the night.

