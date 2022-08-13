Andhra Pradesh: Superstitions among literate a cause for worry, says former MP

Scientific approach helps nation’s growth: Sankara Rao

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
August 13, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao speaking at the Jana Vignana Vedika State-level conference in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Saturday said that only scientific approach would ensure speedy development of the nation, while expressing concern over spread of superstitions among the literate too.

Participating as the chief guest in the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) State conference here on Saturday, he said that many self-proclaimed godmen had been misguiding people for their own benefits.

JVV State president Jampa Krishna Kishore and national working president M.V.R. Krishnaji said that they were organising many awareness programmes over the necessity of scientific approach in day-to-day life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Community Rural Medical Practitioners’ Association State working president Jangam Joshi said that many people in rural areas had become victims of superstitious beliefs. 

JVV representatives M. Venkateswara Rao, Erukonda Anand, A.V. Rajasekhar, Alluri Shiva Varma, S. Shivaji, Gedda Chiranjeevi and others were present in the meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app