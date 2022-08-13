Andhra Pradesh: Superstitions among literate a cause for worry, says former MP

Scientific approach helps nation’s growth: Sankara Rao

Former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao speaking at the Jana Vignana Vedika State-level conference in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scientific approach helps nation’s growth: Sankara Rao

Former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Saturday said that only scientific approach would ensure speedy development of the nation, while expressing concern over spread of superstitions among the literate too.

Participating as the chief guest in the Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) State conference here on Saturday, he said that many self-proclaimed godmen had been misguiding people for their own benefits.

JVV State president Jampa Krishna Kishore and national working president M.V.R. Krishnaji said that they were organising many awareness programmes over the necessity of scientific approach in day-to-day life.

AP Community Rural Medical Practitioners’ Association State working president Jangam Joshi said that many people in rural areas had become victims of superstitious beliefs.

JVV representatives M. Venkateswara Rao, Erukonda Anand, A.V. Rajasekhar, Alluri Shiva Varma, S. Shivaji, Gedda Chiranjeevi and others were present in the meeting.