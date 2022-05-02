Andhra Pradesh: Summer training camps at 1,651 centres from May 4

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) will organise summer training camps in 34 disciplines of games and sports across the State, beginning May 4.

In a release, SAAP managing director N. Prabhakar Reddy said that the summer camps would be conducted at 1,651 centres across the State. The training camps will end on May 31.

Sports Minister R.K. Roja will inaugurate the camps at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Wednesday. She will take part in a rally, which will be taken out from the stadium to the Hotel DV Manor on the occasion.