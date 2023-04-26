HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Suicide prevention cell set up on road-cum-railway bridge in Rajamahendravaram

April 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The East Godavari police on Wednesday set up a 24x7 suicide prevention cell at Kovvur to prevent suicides being reported on the road-cum-rail bridge connecting Rajamahendravaram city and Kovvur town. 

A few days ago, Minister of Home and Disaster Taneti Vanita directed the police authorities to set up the cell on the bridge after she noticed the death of a man who reportedly jumped into the Godavari river from the bridge. 

In recent years, various suicide attempts have been reported on the bridges across the river in East Godavari and Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts. 

In an official release, Ms. Taneti Vanita said on Wednesday, “The cell will monitor the movements of the vehicles and people on the road-cum-rail bridge to prevent the suicide attempts. The personnel are equipped with necessary facilities to rescue the people from the river.”

