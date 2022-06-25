Andhra Pradesh suffering due to Jagan’s regressive actions, alleges Naidu   

‘Chief Minister’s destructive rule began with demolition of Praja Vedika three years ago’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a message on the Twitter on Saturday, said the demolition of Praja Vedika on this day three years ago was an indication of the destructive rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Praja Vedika was a public property, but the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not consider it a mistake to bring it down, the former Chief Minster said.

There was destruction all around in the last three years, and development of the State suffered a major setback due to the regressive actions of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Naidu alleged.

He further said democratic institutions came under attack and important projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram remained where they were before the YSRCP came to power.

Not a single project was developed nor was a single building constructed in three years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was running his administration from the buildings that were constructed during the TDP term, Mr. Naidu said.

The Chief Minister should realise that construction was more difficult than destruction, Mr. Naidu said.